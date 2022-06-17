High interest rates and inflation bring down international stocks this Thursday | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Nasdaq closed down 3% after Fed hikes US interest rate

The day after the US interest rate hike, the global financial market feels the negative effects of the biggest interest rate hike since 1994 on the planet’s main economy. In Europe, the main indexes closed down. In London there was a decrease of 2.6%, as well as in France (2.3%) and Germany (2.7%).

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to 1.25% a year. It was the fifth increase made by the UK monetary authority to fight inflation there, which could exceed 11% in October.

In addition, the Swiss National Bank also raised rates for the first time in 15 years, defying the expectations of many economists. So, over there, the rate went from -0.75% to -0.25% in an attempt to contain inflation.

In Asia, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point to 2%.

In the US, amidst the climate of uncertainty, the market also opened with a drop. The S&P 500 dropped 2.8%, as did the Dow Jones (-2.5%) and Nasdaq (-3%).

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to declare victory over inflation that has hit a four-decade high. As a result, the market has raised interest rates, which may reach 3.8% this year, higher than the 2.8% previously forecast. Five institutions have already predicted that it would be higher than 4%.

“It’s very clear that the Fed will do whatever it takes to cut inflation hard and the rate will get closer to 4% and maybe even higher. The Fed is on track for higher rates, and even as Powell tried to downplay another 75 percentage point increase next month, he said rates are still extremely low,” said Peter Yi, director of short-term fixed income and head of credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management.

According to experts, the loss movement was accentuated with the release of weak housing data. Experts say higher interest rates are slowing the housing market. In May, home sales dropped 14.4%, the lowest level since April of last year, according to the US Commerce Department.

“We’re worried about growth and where the Fed is going to take us. Yesterday (Wednesday) everybody said, ‘Oh, good, the Fed is doing something aggressive, they’re going to get aggressive, they’re going to try to follow the inflation curve. ‘ But now (Thursday), you’re looking at it and saying, ‘Yeah, but are they chasing something they won’t be able to catch?