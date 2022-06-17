How to Create a 3D Avatar to Use on Instagram and Facebook | Technology

3D avatars allow you to customize physical aspects such as skin tone, hair, nose, mouth, eyes, face shape, and elements worn by the character, such as glasses, clothing, earrings, piercings and hearing aids.

Once you’ve created an avatar, you can share it in profile posts and on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger stickers.

How to create 3D avatar on Instagram

Click on your profile picture in the lower right corner; On your profile, click on the three horizontal dashes in the upper right corner; Select “settings“; Select “Account“; Choice “avatar“; Click in “To start“.

2 of 3 How to create a 3D avatar on Instagram — Photo: Playback/Instagram How to create the 3D avatar on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Once these steps are completed, Instagram offers several options for editing the character’s appearance. The application allows the user to activate the phone’s front camera to compare his face with the avatar’s.

To finish editing, just click “Finish” and confirm your choice in “Save Changes”.

How to use 3D avatar on Instagram

You can share the 3D avatar as a sticker on Instagram Stories. To do this, just follow this step by step:

On the home screen, swipe right to open the stories area; With the option “story” activated at the bottom of the screen, click “Create“; Select the stickers icon that is centered at the top of the screen; Click in “avatar“; Click in “Conclude” to make no changes; Choose from dozens of custom stickers.

You can return to the avatar page at any time to edit or delete the character.

3 of 3 How to use 3D avatar in Instagram Stories — Photo: Playback/Instagram How to use 3D avatar in Instagram Stories — Photo: Playback/Instagram

How to use 3D avatar on Facebook

For the character to also appear on Facebook and Messenger, the profiles must be synchronized. See how to do this:

In the “settings” from Instagram, click “Account Center“; In “accounts and profiles“, select one of your accounts; Enable the item “Sync profile information“; Click in “Continue“.

Still on Instagram, go back to the profile editing screen and click “Conclude“. The app will ask if it can sync the avatar with Facebook, then click “OK“.