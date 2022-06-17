Ibovespa today opens with a strong fall and loses 100 thousand points

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange accelerated its losses – consolidating below 100 thousand points – at the end of the morning of the trading session of this Friday (17), in the first session of the B3 after the Super Wednesday, when the monetary policy decisions took place in the Brazil and the USA. Today, the stock market still has stock options expiring, bringing more volatility.

Around 11:40 am, the Ibovespa accelerated losses and retreated 3.75%, to 98,951 points. During the first hour of trading, the stock market tried at times to remain above 100,000, but without strength.

The acceleration of losses came along with the worsening of the NY stock markets, which had opened higher, but lost steam, with the S&P and Dow Jones going down, respectively, 0.38% and 0.67%. The Nasdaq was up 0.31%.

The commercial dollar, in turn, rose 2.29%, quoted at R$5.140 when buying and R$5.141 when selling. The future dollar advanced 1.51% to R$5.154.

Fomc and Copom repercussions

On Wednesday, after the markets closed, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic rate by 0.5 percentage point, from 12.75% to 13.25% per year on the last Wednesday (Wednesday). 15). For most, the decision came in line with expectations.

However, the fact that the Central Bank mentioned in its communiqué the expression “towards the target” for the convergence of inflation, mentioned the year 2024 in its analysis and left the door open for an adjustment of equal or lesser magnitude in the August meeting, drew attention.

The tone of the statement was considered hawkish (concerned about inflation), but the term “around target” would indicate a dovish (less concerned about inflation) stance.

On Thursday (16), Corpus Christi holiday, with B3 closed, the market thermometer for investors migrated to ADRs (American depositary receipts) traded on US stock exchanges, and the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR index closed with a drop of 4.48%.

Also reacting to the Copom, future interest rates operate without a defined direction: DIF23, +0.03 pp, at 13.59%; DIF25, -0.05 pp, at 12.63%; DIF27, +0.03 pp, at 12.62%; DIF29, +0.08 pp, at 12.78%; and DIF31, +0.10 pp, at 12.88%.

Actions

Among the biggest write-offs by weight, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) stand out. The mining company’s shares plummeted 4.46%, at R$78.03, following the sharp drop in iron ore in China.

The oil company’s common and preferred shares fell, respectively, -4.87%, R$ 30.70, and -4.16%, R$ 27.87, even after the state-owned company announced a readjustment in fuel prices.

The shares of Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) are negative highlights, falling, respectively, 5.90% and 5.64%, followed by the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with a loss of 5.49%.

The retreat of retailers and airlines reflects the slope of interest curves and the rise of the dollar.

Only three Ibovespa shares operate in the positive field, Eneva (ENEV3) and Taesa (TAEE11) shares rising, respectively, 0.92% and 0.37%, followed by SLC shares (SLCE3) with gains of 0 .17%.

