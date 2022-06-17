“I’m going to bury the damn capado”

In wetlandthe betrayal of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will cost dearly. According to a column by André Romano, from the TV Observatory, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will set up a situation to catch the two ‘in the jump’. Furious, the squatter will promise to take revenge on the woman and the pawn.

“Stop it, Tenório… No scandal… The thing has to be done tactfully. Which wasn’t even like Levi (another “Mary Bru” lover)… Yeah. That’s how you’re going to have to be. But, first, I’m going to punish her a lot… Ara, if you don’t“, Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) will shoot.

In addition, the villain will decide to castrate the employee and swear him to death. “And the other [Alcides], pretending to be a sly, asking me for his land, while he got fed up with my own wife! But I’m going to give him his land… Ara, if I don’t fly! As I said to Zefa: seven parmo down to the ground! And go bury the damn capado! What is it for him to sleep no more with anyone’s wife, not even in the other world“, will complete the bad character.

about the novel

The 9 pm serial is an adaptation of the work created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Written by Bruno Luperi, the telenovela follows the story of the characters from the Midwest region, focusing on the farms of Tenório and José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), in addition to the tapera de Juma (Alanis Guillen).