Images show Bruno Pereira on the expedition before the crime in Vale do Javari | Fantastic

Brazilian indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips were on an expedition in the region of Atalaia do Norte, the closest municipality to Vale do Javari. The second largest indigenous reserve in Brazil, Vale do Javari is located in the west of the Amazon, close to the border with Peru. Bruno and Dom disappeared outside the reserve area, in the stretch of the Itaguaí river between the community of São Rafael and the seat of the municipality of Atalaia do Norte.

The Fantastic reconstructed the known path of Bruno and Dom until their disappearance.

This Wednesday (15), the superintendent of the Federal Police (PF) in Amazonas, Alexandre Fontes, confirmed, in a press interview, that Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, confessed to murdering the indigenist and the English journalist.

Bruno Araújo Pereira built a career that led him to be considered one of the main indigenists in the country. At Funai, he was regional coordinator in Atalaia do Norte and general coordinator for isolated and recently contacted Indians.

In that position, he led an expedition accompanied by Fantástico, in 2019, to find one of these groups, the Korubos.

In 2019, Bruno was dismissed from his leadership position at Funai. He continued to be a servant of the entity, but he preferred to take a leave of absence to continue working to protect the region in partnership with indigenous organizations.

Bruno arrived in the region a few weeks before meeting Dom. In audio sent on the day May 16thhe cites the expectation about the duration of the trip.

“I’m going into the bush tomorrow. In about 15 days or less, I’ll be in Atalaia do Norte. I arrive on the 6th”.

Bruno’s objective was to hold meetings in five villages in the region of the Curuçá River on the protection of the territory. And then he would find Dom, outside the Indian land.

Manoel Chorimpa, one of the indigenous people who accompanied Bruno at this stage of the expedition, sent the Fantastic the last records he made of his friend before his disappearance.

In a video recorded during the pandemic, Bruno Pereira denounced the danger that the presence of invaders posed for indigenous people of Vale do Javari

