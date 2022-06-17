In Bitcoin’s Worst Week in More Than a Year, Only 3 Tokens Show Strength and Hold Up: THETA, HNT and OKB

Friday’s US inflation figures sent havoc on the capital markets and therefore the cryptocurrency market, affecting Bitcoin directly, where it lost a thousand dollars in a few hours before the situation worsened over the weekend. In just a few days, the asset dropped to $26,000, and hasn’t stopped falling, even taking the entire market with it.

Bitcoin dropped $3,000 on Monday to a multi-year low and, after a small rally yesterday, dropped to $21,000. The landscape today is low too. BTC is currently below that level and is close to breaking below the 2017 ATH of $20,000. In the last few hours he has returned to the $21,600 range following the stock markets that are operating slightly higher at the time of this writing.

Source: Coin360

Altcoins have suffered as much or even more than Bitcoin, and most continue to suffer. Ether (ETH) is among the most substantial losers, having lost nearly 50% of its dollar value in about a week. As of now, the second-largest cryptocurrency is within inches of breaking below $1,000 after another double-digit daily drop.

BNB is also close to dropping below $200 after losing 11% in one day. Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin are all down by similar percentages, while XRP, DOT and Shiba Inu are down a little less.

TRON lost the biggest value in one day. A massive 25% decline pushed TRX below $0.05.

With low- and mid-cap alts in similar situations, it’s no wonder that the total cryptocurrency market cap has seen another $80 billion evaporate in one day and is now below $900 billion marketcap.

Meanwhile, only three tokens managed to be spared the bloodbath and did not show significant drops, keeping their investors unharmed from the drops of 30% or more presented by the rest of the market: Helium (HNT) -1.2%, Theta (THETA) -2.2% and OKB (OKB) 0.4%.

Helium (HNT) -1.2%

The Helium protocol is a project focused on the 5G Internet of Things that supports low-power wireless devices to communicate and send data over its network of nodes and has been showing ups for at least a month. The HNT surge came after the Helium community voted on HIP-51, a proposal that covered the economic and technical constructs needed to scale the Helium Network to support new users, devices, and different types of networks, including cellular, VPN, WiFi, and LPWAN. .

Source: Coingecko

The price of Helium today is US$ 10.06, which represents an increase of 5% in the last 24 hours and in the accumulated weekly, a slight devaluation of the order of -1.2%. Helium’s market cap is $1.22 billion. The volume of HNT in 24 hours is US$ 88.38 million, with a circulating supply of 121,300,114.

Helium is traded on 23 exchanges, the main ones being: Binance ($24.71 million), Nami.Exchange ($20.29 million) and FTX ($16.71 million). Helium had an all-time high of $52.82 7 months ago.

On the last day, Helium was traded on 52 active markets, with its highest volume trading pairs being USDT ($53.12 million), USD ($20.09 million) and VNDC ($8.73 million). ).

Theta (THETA) -2.2%

Theta Network is a project that aims to facilitate video streaming. Its decentralized network allows users to share bandwidth and computing resources peer-to-peer. The THETA blockchain native token is used for various governance tasks within the system. The token has been showing consecutive rallies in the last 30 days and managed to remain slightly undervalued in recent days.

Source: Coingecko

The Theta price today is US$ 1.2128, which represents an increase of 8% in the last 24 hours and in the accumulated weekly, a slight devaluation of the order of -2.2%. Theta’s market cap is $1.21 billion. The 24-hour volume of THETA is $197.16 million, with a circulating supply of 1,000,000,000 and a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000.

Theta is traded on 43 exchanges, the main ones being: Fairdesk ($26.80 million), Binance ($26.59 million) and Nami.Exchange ($22.12 million). Theta had an all-time high of $14.34 about 1 year ago. As of the last day, Theta Token had 27% transparent volume and was traded on 159 active markets, with its highest volume trading pairs being USDT ($127.99 million), USD ($19.48 million) and USDC (US$ 11.68 million).

OKB (OKB) 0.4%

OKB is a cryptocurrency launched by OK Blockchain Foundation and OKX exchange. Among exchange tokens, it was the only one to show appreciation in the last week. OKB experienced a rally in April.

Source: Coingecko

The price of OKB today is US$ 11.34, which represents an increase of 3% in the last 24 hours and in the accumulated weekly, an appreciation of the order of 0.4%. OKB’s market cap is $2.91 billion. OKB’s 24-hour volume is $13.17 million, with a circulating supply of 256,388,091 and a maximum supply of 300,000,000.

OKB is traded on 22 exchanges, the main ones being: OKX ($7.03 million), FTX ($2.05 million) and Lbank ($809,723). OKB had an all-time high of $42.42 about 1 year ago. On the last day, OKB was traded on 224 active markets, with its highest volume trading pairs being USDT ($8.69 million), USD ($2.05 million) and BTC ($899,771).