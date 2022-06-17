“In the last hours…”; newspaper claims that Arão may leave Flamengo and possible fate is exposed

William Arão always divided opinions in Flamengo. He has been at the Club since 2016, has been through ups and downs and has been corresponding since 2019, with Jorge Jesus. As the first midfielder, he went up a level, was one of the best in the position and the crowd started to respect the player more on the field, as he was often booed when the team wasn’t doing badly.

In 2020 he also did well, but as a defender in Rogério Ceni’s team. The commander was full of embezzlement at the time and chose to put him in the defense. Arão was successful there and helped Mengão to be Brazilian champion twice. At this moment, the athlete lost performance and is no longer the absolute starter, becoming a reserve in the last game.

In recent hours, the Turkish press reports that the Fenerbahce is very interested in hiring Aaron. The European club is looking for a midfielder with this profile and, as Jorge Jesus already knows him, business could get easier. Flamengo, in turn, will discuss a possible departure if the offer is confirmed..

The steering wheel is already 30 years old and is no longer a boy. He within the squad is considered important, but not negotiable. Flamengo understands that if there was a good project for the player and the athlete search a new adventure, things could happen.

Aaron is very happy at Fla and it wouldn’t be any proposal that would shake the player and his family. Working with Jorge Jesus can have a positive “weight”, but the window of transfers will still open and related news about it may gain more strength.