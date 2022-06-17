Influencer denounces that surgeon kept expired prostheses in her breasts in silicone replacement surgery, in Goiânia | Goiás

Digital influencer Nanna Chara denounces that she paid a plastic surgeon in Goiânia to change the silicone she has in her breasts when the prostheses were at the end of their expiration date, but that he ended up keeping the expired products in her body. The 36-year-old said she only found out it had happened more than four years later, when she had another breast procedure done by another professional. In shock at finding out what had happened, she filed a lawsuit against the doctor.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Lawyer Luciana Castro Azevedo, who represents surgeon Cláudio José Maciel Filho, reported that all the patient’s allegations are untrue and that she has been defaming the doctor on social media.

Also according to the defense, “the accusations of medical malpractice are repudiated and we await justice to demonstrate that there was no fault in the conduct of the doctor now accused and pure defamatory conduct against a professional who has always valued his patients” – Read in full at the end of the report.

Questioned by the g1 about the case, the Regional Council of Medicine of Goiás (Cremego) said, “in compliance with article 1 of the Code of Ethical-Professional Medical Process” does not report on the processing of complaints/processes/inquiries in the Regional”.

2 of 4 Scar and hole in the breast of influencer Nana Chara after surgery in 2017 in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive Scar and hole in the breast of influencer Nana Chara after surgery in 2017 in Goiânia – Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

According to Nanna, the surgery performed by the aforementioned doctor took place in September 2017 and cost BRL 26,200. She said that the price covered liposuction, lifting her breasts and changing the prostheses that were expiring – because they had been in her body for ten years – for new ones.

“When he saw that it wasn’t going to heal well, he said that the problem was my skin. About a year of him saying that he had nothing to do, that it was just like that, and a hole in my breast, showing the prosthesis, coming out secretion”, he said.

Nanna said that because of the rough scars and the “sagging” appearance of her breasts, she missed some jobs. She couldn’t wear low-cut bikinis, for example. “My self-esteem went way down,” she commented.

3 of 4 Patient Nanna Chara’s breasts after about two years of surgery — Photo: Reproduction/Personal file Patient Nanna Chara’s breasts after about two years of surgery — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

Dissatisfied, five years later – in April 2022 –, she looked for another professional to have a new procedure.

“I looked for the doctor who first put the prostheses on me, in 2008, to see what he could do to fix it. That’s when he had the surgery and discovered that the old prostheses were still in me. They stayed from 2008 to now, they were not changed in 2017 as I asked,” he said.

Revolted, she took to social media and told what she had to face. Nanna said that she even had her profile taken down on social media for allegations of bad faith due to the exposure of the case, but that about two months later she got a court decision that allowed her to resume the account.

“I wasn’t going to deal with justice because I knew it took a long time and because I thought I was guilty of having my breasts in that state, until the surprise of the prostheses came to me. I felt cheated, powerless. Then I saw that I wasn’t guilty. and I decided to go in search of my rights and warn other women so that no one else goes through what I went through,” she added.

4 of 4 Digital influencer Nanna Chara denounces that surgeon did not change prostheses in her breasts and left expired silicone — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Digital influencer Nanna Chara denounces that the surgeon did not change prostheses in her breasts and left expired silicone – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

CLÁUDIO JOSÉ MACIEL FILHO, physician, plastic surgeon, clarifies, through his lawyer Luciana Castro Azevedo, that justice will demonstrate the untruths brought by Ms. Nanna Chara and repudiates any frivolous statement made by her. He has been suffering virtual attacks for two months, inadvertently by this patient, and he is prevented from defending himself, as no legal action is proposed in his disfavor, only attacks on his honor on the internet and in media. communication, always on weekends or holidays, which demonstrates its bad faith and repeated misconduct!

We reiterate that, to date, no lawsuit has been received by this patient against her, who, after almost five years of the surgical procedure, complains about the results obtained. It is not true any speech of the same, whether regarding the exchange of prostheses or the result obtained. However, due to medical confidentiality, determined by rules of the Federal Council of Medicine, we cannot present further information or clarifications about the treatment performed by Ms. Nana Chara.

On the contrary, we must inform you that we require the opening of an investigation with the 4th Police District of goiânia, so that the conduct of slander and defamation to the detriment of Ms. Nanna Chara, as well as a lawsuit against her attacks, with an injunction already granted by the Court of the 31st Civil Court of the District of goiânia/GO, to your disadvantage.

Mrs. Chara is not located so that she can be notified, on purpose, and she uses the internet and the press with only defamatory intent, as she knows that nothing has been done in disagreement with the medical literature, but that internet judges do not demand contradictory or full defense!

Thus, the accusations of medical malpractice are repudiated and we await justice to demonstrate that there was no fault in the conduct of the doctor now accused and pure defamatory conduct against a professional who has always valued his patients.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.