Investigation points out that there is no mastermind behind the death of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, says PF | Policy

The Federal Police reported this Friday (17) that investigations into the death of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips indicate that there was no mastermind or criminal organization involved in the crime .

The note released by the crisis committee, coordinated by the PF, says that the investigation continues and new arrests may occur, but the investigations “indicate that the executioners acted alone”.

So far, two people have been arrested for alleged involvement in the disappearance of Bruno and Dom: Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado” – who confessed to the crime on Wednesday (15) -, and his brother, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira.

“The investigations also point out that the executioners acted alone, with no mastermind or criminal organization behind the crime. [o comitê de crise] clarifies that, with the advancement of the diligences, new arrests may occur”, says the statement.

On Thursday, sources linked to the investigation told GloboNews that the investigation was investigating the conduct of five suspects, including a possible mastermind. Clues about this person, however, were still scarce.

The Brazilian indigenist and the English journalist disappeared on June 5, in the Vale do Javari region, in the Amazon. The reserve is the scene of conflicts related to drug trafficking, wood theft and illegal mining.

The search for the two began on the Sunday of their disappearance, June 5, by members of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja).

As they were unable to locate them, they called the authorities, who started looking for them the next day. The searches involved the Army, the Navy, the Amazonas Public Security Secretariat (SSP-AM) and the PF, in addition to around 100 indigenous volunteers.

The mortal remains found at the site of the search for Bruno Araújo Pereira and Dom Phillips in the Amazon arrived in Brasília on Thursday, where they will undergo forensic examination at the National Institute of Criminalistics, an organ of the PF.

As the bodies are in an advanced stage of decomposition, experts will carry out DNA tests to compare the traces with the genetics of family members of Pereira and Phillips. Dental examinations may also be performed.