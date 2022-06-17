iOS 16 lets you uninstall 29 system apps, including the camera

This Thursday (16), the website AppleInsider revealed that iOS 16 should allow uninstalling up to 29 system apps, that is, that accompany the device “out of the box”. The discovery was made through testing the beta versions of the new operating system, which may receive other unexpected changes and news during its development.

In context, it is important to clarify that the number of applications “compatible” with this feature has increased with the updates of the operating system, and it is possible to remove 27 of them even in iOS 15. In this list, there are widely used apps such as “Calculator”, ” Contacts”, “Calendar” and “FaceTime”, as well as others that can be considered niche, such as “Books” and “Exchange”.

iOS 16 expands list of system apps that can be uninstalled. (Source: AppleInsider / Reproduction)Source: AppleInsider

So, as a novelty, iOS 16 adds the “Clock” and “Camera” apps to the list, surprisingly. As the source details, however, uninstalling these software does not mean losing its corresponding or most used function. In the case of “Contacts”, for example, the user would still have access to the original information in other apps, such as “Messages” and “Mail”.

Check out the full list below:

Files

shortcuts

handbag

Search

Compass

Calculator

Calendar

Camera

House

Climate

Contacts

Tips

mail

facetime

Fitness

Recorder

Books

iTunes

Sticky notes

maps

measure

music

Note

News

podcasts

Clock

Translate

TV

watch