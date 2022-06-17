iPhone 13 mini at 29% cheaper price on Amazon

Amazon has offered the iPhone 13 mini device with 29% off. The discount is for a limited time and can be changed at any time, depending on the units in stock or reserved for this promotional action.

The model on offer is the 512 GB red version. The suggested price of the iPhone 13 mini is R$ 9,599, however, it is selling promotionally for R$ 6,799 (direct offer link). This price is even cheaper than on the official Apple Brazil website.

The device offered runs on Apple’s latest chip, the A15 Bionic, has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR screen, and a 12 MP front camera – which includes night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capability.

According to Apple, the device has battery life for up to 17 hours of video playback. For more configurations or to purchase the device, access the link below:

Other iPhone 13 models on offer

Amazon is also offering other iPhone 13 devices at a 7% discount. Are they:

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) – Gold

BRL 7,763

iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512 GB) – Blue Sierra

BRL 8,820

iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1 TB) – Alpine Green

BRL 13,050

To see other iPhone models – as well as other Apple devices on offer – visit the Amazon website via this link: https://amzn.to/3xRbSeL