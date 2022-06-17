Is it worth buying Nubank shares? Understand!

With the stock price falling, is this the right time to buy them from Nubank? See if it’s worth the investment!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

Nubank’s shares (NUBR33) have been in decline in recent months, reaching an average price of R$3.01 on June 14 this year. However, with its significant devaluation, is it still worth buying shares in the purple bank?

How did the company come about?

Nubank is a Brazilian startup that was born on May 6, 2013, founded by David Vélez, Vagner S. Teves Jr., Edward Wible and Cristina Junqueira. In 2014, its first no-fee credit card was launched. Its purpose is to reduce bureaucracy and high fees imposed by traditional banks.

What explains Nubank’s devaluation?

On December 9, 2021, when Nubank went public, it was worth approximately US$41.7 billion. But currently, it has lost nearly 50% of its value, which today stands at about $25.2 billion.

The market value of a company is composed of the Share Value x Number of existing shares.

Investors’ enthusiasm for a new company on the stock exchange made Nubank’s shares soon rise in value. There was a huge commercialization of them when the company was at its peak.

This explains the fact that today fintech has its market value valued at US$ 25.2 billion. That’s about US$ 15 billion less than in December last year, when the company went public.

How to invest the FGTS in Eletrobras? Check step by step

Is it worth investing?

It is worth mentioning that it has not been a year since Nubank made its debut on the stock exchange and, today, it is experiencing great devaluation in the financial market, with the average price below R$ 4.00.

Due to this drop of almost 50% in its market value, this may be an interesting time to buy shares in the startup. It is an opportunity to acquire them for an affordable price and, later on, with their possible appreciation, to sell them, perhaps even for twice the price.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Adriano Sena / Flickr