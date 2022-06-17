Ítalo has ‘genius plan’ and to put it into practice, takes Moa to the cemetery: “panic”

Everyone has a weakness, right? and that of Moa (Marcelo Serrado)in the soap opera Cara and Courage, it’s from people who have already left this for a better one. In the next chapters of the plot, the character will go through bad times when following Italo (Paulo Lessa) to the place where the departed rest: in the cemetery.

All this because the Moa’s new friend will have one more ‘genius’ idea: in short, better to say that italo will have one more crazy plan to uncover clues about the death of Clarice (Taís Araujo)and in an attempt to make his plan work, he will drag Moa next to him.

But as not everything is flowers in the cemetery, amidst the graves, the colleague Pat (Paolla Oliveira) will have a Panic attack seeing himself surrounded by graves. It all starts when, when stepping into the cemetery, the Chiquinho’s father (Guilherme Tavares) feel a huge wave of dread, italo will ignore and follow the search, until it finds the clue: a key hidden in the grave.

Despite find an item with good information potentialO pathfinderwith no idea what the object could open, will take the key to Martha (Claudia DiMoura) and will confide to president of SG all the suspicions you have about the death of her daughter. This whole tense situation is going to happen in the next chapters of the seven o’clock soap opera Rede Globo.