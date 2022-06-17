Iza shows an album of her trip to the Sanctuary of Fátima: “I came to thank you”

The singer Iza took a trip to Portugal and took the opportunity to visit the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora de Fátima, a place visited by the faithful from all over the world and of extreme importance for the Catholic religion. The brunette took the time to publish the photos of this tour on her official Instagram account and share the images of the place with her fans.

In the images, Iza appears alongside her husband, music producer Sérgio Santos, visiting the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora de Fátima and the tourist attractions in the region, where she recorded her faith and said prayers: “Today I just came to thank you for everything that God made me”, she wrote in the publication with a sequence of photos.

In the comments, fans liked and left messages for the singer. “And it will do much more!”, replied a follower. “My dream is to go to this miraculous place,” said another. “You deserve it, Iza!” one fan commented. “Thanking is wonderful, no matter the moment,” said another. “I was moved by the stories!! Even more so when you said you just ‘wanted to say thank you’”, revealed an internet user.

Iza and Sérgio got married in December 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, in a ceremony accompanied by several famous friends. Sérgio is successful with artists and also works as a composer and recording, mixing and mastering engineer. In March of this year, rumors that the singer was pregnant were circulating, but Iza kept the matter under wraps for a while, but later denied that she was preparing to be a mother.