Jaboatão extends registration for two selections with 297 vacancies in the health area and salaries of up to R$ 13,400 | Pernambuco

Registrations for two simplified selections for the hiring of doctors and health professionals for the prefecture of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, were extended until Wednesday (22). In all, 297 vacancies are available. Registration must be done online or in person. Salaries go up to R$ 13,412.44.

According to the city hall, for the selection of doctors, the registration was scheduled to end on Friday (17). In the event of health professionals, the deadline would end on June 21.

According to the city hall, one of the selection processes is for 72 doctors. For this event, the highest salaries are offered, exceeding R$ 13 thousand. To apply, the candidate must pay a fee of R$ 47.

Also according to the municipality, the other selection offers 225 vacancies for health professionals, of various categories. In this case, salaries reach R$ 4,405.16. To register, you have to pay a fee of R$ 32.

Candidates who cannot apply online will be able to register at the headquarters of the Municipal Health Department, on Avenida Barreto de Menezes, in Prazeres.

The municipal administration informed that the temporary contracts will last for 12 months, and can be extended for the same period.

The professionals will work at the Marcos Freire Polyclinic, which will be inaugurated, at the 24-hour Psychosocial Assistance Center (Caps), at the Psychosocial Assistance Center – Alcohol and Drugs (Caps AD), in addition to health units.

Candidates will be evaluated by the Brazilian Agency for Economic and Social Development of Municipalities (ABDESM). The prefecture said those approved will be hired immediately.

Social worker (5)

Pharmacy attendant (7)

Oral health assistant (23)

Biomedical (1)

Rescue driver (25)

Nurse (59)

Pharmacist (3)

Biochemical pharmacist (1)

Speech therapist (2)

Nutritionist (1)

Dentist (22)

psychologist (5)

Chemist (2)

Sanitary (3)

Nursing technician (59)

Laboratory technician (2)

Occupational therapist (5)

Cardiologist (3)

General practitioner (6)

Occupational doctor (1)

Endocrinologist (1)

Physician of the Family Health Strategy (29)

Gynecologist and obstetrician (3)

Infectologist (2)

Samu Interventionist (4)

Adult neurologist (1)

Child neurologist (2)

orthopedist (1)

pediatrician (4)

Pulmonologist (1)

Adult psychiatrist (8)

Child psychiatrist (1)

Psychiatrist Raps (2)

Rheumatologist (1)

Urologist (1)

Vascular doctor (1)