Jade Picon, ex-BBB 22, would have been cast in “Travessia” in place of another famous actress, says columnist

Recently, Jade Picon It was one of the most talked about topics on social media. It all happened when the ex-BBB 22 was announced as one of the characters in a soap opera from Globo. “Travessia”, written by Gloria Perez, is scheduled to premiere on October 17th.

In the work, we will be able to follow how the internet affects daily life and human behavior. Jade will play the role of Chiara, a digital influencer who will fall victim to fake news. According to columnist André Romano, the actress Juliana Paiva was quoted to play the role that was left with Picon, but with the change, Paiva will take on another character.

Juliana Paiva has participated in great national hits, such as “Cheias de Charme”, “Ti Ti Ti”, “Malhação- Escolhas” (in which she played the role of “Fatinha”), and much more. One of the actress’s most recent works was the role of “Luna”, in save yourself who coulda.

In addition to the young woman, Grazi Massafera, Lucy Alves, Luci Pereira, Giovanna Antonelli, Dandara Mariana, Rodrigo Lombardi, Alexandre Nero, Chay Suede, Drica Moraes, Rômulo Estrela, Vanessa Giácomo, Stênio Garcia and Juliana Paiva are confirmed in Travessia.