Jesus “didn’t buy a pistol because he didn’t have it” at the time

posted on 06/16/2022



(credit: reproduction)

When talking to supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada, on Wednesday night (15/6), the Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) read excerpts from the Bible and stated that Jesus Christ “didn’t buy a pistol because he didn’t have it” at the time. The statement was a response to the speech of a supporter, who quoted a speech by Jesus that says that “whoever has no sword, sells clothing and buys a sword”. Bolsonaro then said: “He didn’t buy a pistol because he didn’t have it at that time.”

To justify this argument, the president rescued a biblical passage. “Jesus warns them, ‘Now, however, whoever has a purse, let him take it, as well as a traveling bag; and whoever does not have a sword, sell his cloak and buy one'” — citing chapter 22, verse 36 of Gospel of Luke. The excerpt follows the reasoning of defending the population’s weapons as a form of security for citizens.

Bolsonaro also returned to criticize former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the voting intentions for this year’s elections. “For him, having an abortion is like extracting a tooth,” he declared.