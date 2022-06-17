Joaquim presents and seduces Iolanda in Beyond the Illusion

After so many efforts to stay with Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and nurture her financial interests, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) decides to dedicate part of his efforts to a promising love relationship with Yolanda (Duda Brack) in Beyond the Illusionwith gifts, games of seduction and an interesting development to, perhaps, rid the villain of an even more chaotic fate in the plot.

In the next chapters, Joaquim will surprise Iolanda with a gift and will also seduce the star, presenting himself as a possible new royal suitor. Of course, it will be difficult to give herself entirely to her new partner, after all, Iolanda was rejected multiple times by David and was already losing hope in love.

Joaquim will try to use Yolanda to further his own interests. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Joaquim will try to use Yolanda to further his own interests. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

It is even difficult to imagine Joaquim acting with affection after so many truculent actions, but the antagonist will feel something different for Iolanda, believing that he will be able to live a secret romance while forming an alliance with Iolanda to apply his blows.

The problem is that the agreement between the two will make room for internal intrigue, and this will certainly motivate the couple to look for practical solutions to resolve the situation. On the one hand, Joaquim faithfully believes that he needs to marry Isadora to achieve his goals, but he will realize the burden of creating an unhappy marriage out of pure interest and having a mistress. It remains to be seen which side Joaquim will choose.