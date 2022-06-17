Joaquim puts Davi and Rafael Antunes face to face, generates great discomfort and leaves the magician in a panic: “Survived”

In Beyond the Illusion, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will finally unravel the great secret of Davi (Rafael Vitti). This is because, soon in 6pm soap opera from Globo, the fop will know that the magician is impersonating someone else. As a result, he will decide to plot against his rival and promote a surprising reunion between Davi and the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff).

After going through the police station files, Joaquim will discover that Davi is a fugitive from the police and impersonates someone else. At the same time, the real Rafael will begin to awaken from his coma. Some time later, Joaquim will be able to carry out the reunion of the two and will leave the magician in a panic.

“I want you to meet someone. Come with me. (to Davi) I would like to introduce you to Rafael Antunes. Rafael, this is the administrator who took his place in the weaving industry: Davi Jardim. (…) Davi is an excellent administrator, Rafael! Do the math like no one else! He even discovered a rogue who was making a gigantic embezzlement at the factory, can you believe it? Saved the weaving! So, David, won’t you say hello to the boy?”, will ask the villain in a mocking tone.

At that moment, David will be paralyzed, in shock, but will try to act naturally. “So you survived the train accident…”, the illusionist will think in panic. “Unfortunately, weaving is going through a moment of crisis. As you said yourself, it was stolen. So we are not hiring anyone”, says Davi, trying to dispatch Rafael.

It is worth noting that Beyond the Illusion is written by Alessandra Poggiunder the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios.