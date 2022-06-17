Joaquim uses Rafael Antunes to dominate Davi in ​​Beyond the Illusion

David (Rafael Vitti) is about to find decisive evidence to sink Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) in Beyond the Illusionbut the return of the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff) promises to add an extra spice to the plot, completely turning the game around and putting the magician under the villain’s dominion.

Joaquim will receive Rafael as a gift in the next chapters of the six o’clock soap, just at the moment when Davi manages to obtain concrete evidence that the enemy is acting against the weaving factory and plotting a fatal blow to overthrow Eugênio (Marcello Novaes).

Of course, David is not so naive, and he will know how to control the situation, proposing a sort of deal to the rival and guaranteeing some informal clauses to continue his charade. The biggest obstacle for the two will be Rafael Antunes himself, after all he wants answers after being in a coma for so long and, above all, finding some kind of advantage in accepting any deal with a dubious duo.

David will have an ace up his sleeve to come to terms with Joaquim. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Even so, Davi seems to have a lot more to lose in relation to Joaquim, who already conveys a low profile to most of the other characters and is no longer ashamed to make his intentions clearer in his exalted dialogues. On the other hand, David assumed the identity of the good guy, polite, gentleman and, in short, perfect.

The mask cannot fall under any circumstances, and this will be Joaquim’s greatest asset in the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion.