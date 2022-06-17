Jon Snow may have a spin-off series

Jon Snow can come back. HBO is considering a “Game of Thrones” spinoff series that takes place after the events of the eight seasons, and would be centered around the character played by Kit Harington. The information is from The Hollywood Reporter portal.

According to the publication, Harington is attached to the project, which is in the early stages of development, and will return to the role if the series goes forward. It is worth remembering that the actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the series, but he was not victorious on either occasion.

At the end of season eight, Jon Snow discovers that his given name would be Aegon Targaryen, and that he would be one of the true heirs to the Iron Throne, as his father was one of the dragon’s children. He relinquishes what could be his post, and exiles himself to the North Wall, leaving Westeros and his old life behind.

Meanwhile, HBO premieres on August 21 the first series derived from the universe created by George RR Martin after “Game of Thrones”. The drama “House of the Dragon” will tell the story of a civil war between Targaryens.

In all, there are seven other GoT spinoff projects in different stages of development at HBO.

On social media, reactions are negative. While some even approve of the idea, most show dissatisfaction and point out possible problems.

A Jon Snow-centric spin-off… with a story made up by HBO and featuring the least charismatic actor of all seasons. #GoT. Good luck with that. https://t.co/kj2rN8iy77 — Safaa Dib (@SafaaDib) June 17, 2022

I already hate this Jon Snow sequel just because it will now make my tl full of horrible posts like this pic.twitter.com/BynGPOURHq — Cæsar 🍜 • シーザー • Commissions Open! (@peregrinnno) June 17, 2022

Literally NOBODY asked for a Jon Snow spin-off, nobody really, if they were going to reset the eighth season of Game Of Thrones and release another one with more story sense, everyone would happily accept. But what will Snow have to show? After that ending? Snow and weeds? puts pic.twitter.com/KVGO9ZeND9 — Team Daenerys Brasil 🔥 (@TeamDaenerysBR) June 17, 2022

HBO will really resurrect the discussions about Jon Snow in the middle of the corpus christi holiday — trash heroine (@heroinadolixo) June 17, 2022