Jô’s wife announces separation after discovering alleged child out of wedlock

Claudia Santoswho was married for 15 years to striker joannounced the end of their relationshipI’m with the ex-player of Corinthians. This after the influencer Maiára Quiderollyidentified as Jô’s lover, go back and say that the child she is expecting is, indeed, the athlete’s. “I have to be strong and brave. I’m not Jô’s wife anymore, we broke up. Supposedly, the child is his, if the child is his it will not be mine, it is his, the responsibility is his. I tried as far as I could, I was strong as far as I could, I fought for my marriage as far as I could. I’m not feeling like a failure, on the contrary, I come out as a winner because I wrote a beautiful story, I have two beautiful children. I got married, I did everything right, everything a woman dreams of doing, I did, I had it. He was the one who lost, I didn’t lose anything,” she declared in Instagram stories. Jô’s now ex-wife added that she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore and explained that she will keep her social media, but for the moment, she prefers to get away a little. “I’m going to live this grief, I’m going to bury this story,” she concluded, unable to hold back her tears.