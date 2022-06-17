José Leôncio has a bad feeling about Velho do Rio in Pantanal

The relationship between José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) is still a mystery to the farmer, who seeks to understand why the entity appears to so many people but to him. In the next chapters of wetlandJove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) is going to have a bad feeling about Velho do Rio and is worried.

Mysticism has always been one of the most striking points in the Pantanal, from people turning jaguars, even with the Velho do Rio being an emblematic figure that inhabits the forests of the region, and he has the ability to transform into an anaconda, is something that It leaves everyone intrigued. It is also important to mention when the entity tries to protect the region from the evils that can happen.

José Leôncio believes that the Velho do Rio is his father. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Leôncio’s bad feeling occurs precisely at the moment when the Velho do Rio tries to protect the forests from hunters who are causing fires nearby, but ends up seriously injured and agonizes while he is in the form of an anaconda. The farmer is very intrigued by the feeling, as he has been looking for the Old Man for a long time to clarify whether or not he is his father Joventino.

A bad feeling takes José Leôncio to the chapel to pray and ask for clarification in his heart at a time like this, as he really wants to know the truth and take away the weight he has carried in his chest for so long.