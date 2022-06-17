José Lucas gives up the dispula for the silver saddle in Pantanal

Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) was very emotional when he finally accepted that he was the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and is now doing everything he can to please his father, including entering the race for his grandfather’s silver saddle. However, he resolves to give up the competition during the next few chapters of wetland.

The dispute promoted by the farmer was a way of putting the three brothers to prove who was the most capable to run their business when he finally retired, but this created discomfort in some, especially in Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), who did not believe that he would be able to win, as he was still learning about the pawn profession.

The challenge was proposed by José Leôncio. Source: Reproduction/Globo

On the other hand, José Lucas was quite excited about the challenge, as it would be a way of proving himself to his father, and he decided to go headfirst into this dispute. However, it seems that all this excitement has diminished over time, and he decided to tell Tadeu (José Loreto) that he will abandon the competition. It is very likely that his withdrawal is due to his acceptance as the farmer’s son, and now being duly considered a Leontius. Which leaves Tadeu and Jove to decide who will take their grandfather’s silver saddle as a prize.

José Lucas has shown himself to be a first-rate pawn, having the ability to lead an entourage to sell cattle in another city, something quite challenging, even more so for someone who has just arrived at the farm. Be sure to follow all the summaries of Pantanal, here in Diário 24 Horas.