José Lucas is blinded by jealousy, ‘peels’ brother and tries to poison Juma against Jove

The atmosphere will be tense again between José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in the next chapters of wetland. That’s because the sons of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) dispute, in the plotgrandfather’s silver saddle and father’s recognition, as well as Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) heart.

In this way, in the next chapters, José Lucas will not be able to hold on and will release the word about his younger brother. In scenes scheduled to air in the next chapters, the new pawn will enjoy a conversation with Juma and surprise her.

During the chat, the newly discovered son of José Leôncio will highlight the negative points of the ex-boyfriend of Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes). Juma will even be quite surprised when she hears the pawn calling Jove weak.

José Lucas is even going to be targeted by Filó (Dira Paes). That’s because Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto) will talk to Irma (Camila Morgado) and will advise her to invest in the pawn. Madeleine’s sister (Karine Teles) will not hide her surprise, but must invest in the pawn.