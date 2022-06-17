Journalist brings “bomb” about Dani Alves’ future and information reaches Flamengo fans

The information brought by Ricardo Martins, from TNT Sports, brought news about the future of the experienced side, who is free on the market

Last Wednesday (15th), the Flamengo beat Cuiabá 2-0. With the positive result, Carioca Rubro-Negro climbed to the tenth position of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A table with 15 points conquered. Now, the Mais Querido returns to the field next Sunday (19), against Atlético, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

Regarding the follow-up to the season, information shows that Maurício Isla may be leaving Mengão, returning to Chilean football. With that, today (17), a “bomb” took the flamenguistas by surprise. The side Daniel Alves, who is free on the market, after not agreeing on the renewal with Barcelona, ​​had his name speculated in Rubro-Negro.

According to information gathered and brought first hand by the journalist Ricardo Martinsgives TNT Sportsduring this Friday’s edition (17), of the program “De Placa”, the side Dani Alves, despite having conversations with Athletico, can paint in Gávea for the sequence of the season.

“According to information from our Ricardinho Martins, at De Placa, Daniel Alves has conversations with Athletico, but he can go to Flamengo, as Isla should return to Chilean football. So, fan, would that be a good name for Rubro-Negro?”published the TNT on your Instagram profile.

On social media, many fans were divided among some who believe that the defender can be an interesting piece for the team. Others, recalling his time at São Paulo, highlighted that it would not be a good signing.