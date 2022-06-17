Justin Bieber: What is it like to live with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

16 June 2022 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Nicoya Rescorla photo caption, Despite the medication, Nicoya Rescorla is in pain every day.

Justin Bieber recently revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

In a video posted on social media, the Canadian singer commented that this condition forced him to cancel upcoming shows.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when an outbreak of shingles, a disease related to the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox, affects a nerve in the face near the ears, causing paralysis in parts of the face.

Nicoya Rescorla, a 28-year-old British girl who lives in the southwestern UK county of Cornwall, suffers from the same condition – something she says “steals her independence”.

“The pain has been excruciating, debilitating,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat programme.

In Rescorla’s case, the syndrome began to manifest itself in October 2020. She said that it all started with neck pain, before the paralysis appeared.

After that, he began to experience a series of other symptoms.

“The vertigo and lack of balance really got me down,” he added.

‘Isolated in body and mind’

Ramsay Hunt syndrome cannot be passed from one person to another, but it is a complication of a communicable disease.

The condition is related to the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox, a very common condition in childhood.

After the initial infection, this virus is “hidden” in the body for decades — in some people, it manifests itself again and causes shingles (shingles), whose symptoms include the appearance of blisters, skin irritations and pain. These discomforts usually appear on a specific part of the body, such as the back or face.

According to the non-profit organization Facial Palsy UK, from the United Kingdom, the reactivation of the chickenpox virus happens after some failure of the immune system, which is no longer able to keep the pathogen under control.

The institution also notes that stress is usually a trigger for the resurgence of the condition, as it can weaken the body’s defenses.

Rescorla says the syndrome has also affected mental health.

“She (syndrome) has isolated me a lot, both physically and mentally, because I can’t go out when I want and I depend on my husband or my mother.”

“It hit me a lot in terms of mental health. I’m a completely different person today than I was 20 months ago.”

Although it’s been nearly two years since she developed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Rescorla says she still feels pain every day despite her medication.

“My face hasn’t fully recovered, and it probably won’t.”

But she hopes her balance and vertigo will gradually improve.

Raise awareness of the problem

Justin Bieber described the situation he is in as “pretty serious”.

Rescorla says that having a famous person talk about the condition is very important for other individuals who suffer from the same problem.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Bieber canceled upcoming shows because of the syndrome

“This is a powerful thing for people like me and so many others who suffer from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”

“I never thought I’d hear about it on television.”

Rescorla also thinks it is vital to raise awareness of the condition, as there is a lot of misinformation circulating.

On social media, for example, there are posts without scientific basis that link Ramsay Hunt syndrome to the vaccine against covid-19.

Despite these speculations, there is no evidence to show a connection between the two.