Kayque scores first goal for Botafogo, shares merits with the group and praises the support of the crowd: ‘It was fundamental’

One of the novelties in the lineup, the steering wheel kayak was one of the big names in the victory of the Botafogo over São Paulo by scoring the goal that decided this Thursday’s match (16/6), valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian. The steering wheel, who arrived at Glorioso in 2020 from New iguaçushared the credits with the entire group, which experienced a troubled week, with protests from an organized group.

– I want to emphasize the importance of the unity, character and commitment of the group. Everyone saw what happened this week, what we see suffering, but always together. The goal is the sum of what everyone did, players, commission, staff… God honored us, we had a cool head, our minds were in place to get through this difficult time. With a lot of work, dedication, commitment and focus we managed to take the first step – said Kayque, to Premiere.

The 21-year-old midfielder praised the behavior of the crowd in the stands at the Nilton Santos Stadium.

– Nothing has changed (in relation to the previous games) in our team, because we always came in with a lot of commitment. Often things don’t go the way we want. Today the crowd was fundamental, being together, with each match, with each loss of the ball, it was very important to be with us – Kayque said.