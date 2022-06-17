Kevin Spacey goes to court in England after being accused of sexual assault | celebrities



Kevin Spacey was excluded from ‘House of Cards’ after the first allegations of sexual violence against the actor emerged – AFP/Nicholas Kamm/23.02.16

Kevin Spacey was excluded from ‘House of Cards’ after the first allegations of sexual violence against the actor emergedAFP/Nicholas Kamm/23.02.16

Published 06/16/2022 17:35

Rio – Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London, UK, on ​​Thursday to defend himself against allegations of sexual assault against three men. The Oscar winner for the film ‘American Beauty’ will respond to the process in freedom. The 62-year-old actor faces five charges in total.

This Thursday, Spacey participated in a protocol hearing, in which he had to confirm his name and address, in addition to having the charges against him officially announced. According to the police, the crimes would have taken place between March 2005 and April 2013, while the actor claims to be innocent.

Known for starring in the Netflix thriller ‘House of Cards’, Kevin Spacey has been involved in court cases for sexual crimes and misconduct since 2017. After the allegations came to light, the actor lost his role in the political series, in addition to being replaced. by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s ‘All the Money in the World’.

TV and movie producers began dropping Spacey from projects after actor Anthony Rapp in 2017 accused him of making unwanted sexual advances in the 1980s when he was 14. More accusations followed and, in all, there are more than 20 complaints from men accusing the American of sexual harassment in the period between 1995 and 2013.