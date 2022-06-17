Klay Thompson recalls drama with injury that left him ‘immobile’: ‘It was killing me’

After winning his fourth title, Klay Thompson spoke about his return to the court season

O Golden State Warriors is champion of NBA once again. The California team closed the Finals series against Boston Celtics by 4 to 2. The achievement even had a taste of back-up for Klay Thompson.

After the match, in an interview during the awards ceremony, Klay spoke about the time he was out of court due to the injury in the 2019 finals.

“Two years out, it wasn’t really out. Watching the finals and playoffs the last few years was killing me. And to be back at that stage, I’m so grateful to my teammates for the start to the season they’ve had, they really created a foundation for what we’re doing now. I’m on cloud nine now, I don’t know what to say“, said.

“I had my big brother taking me everywhere, driving me everywhere, I was motionless. And he just told me to be patient, that it would all be worth it. Those were true dog days, Steph and Draymond supporting me all the time. I even saw the possibility of being champion, but seeing it happen… Our Lady”, he added.

Injured since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against Toronto Raptors due to the rupture of the cruciate ligament, in addition to the injury to the Achilles tendon of the right foot in November 2020, Thompson was off the court for over two years.

In the season of your return, the guard played in 32 regular season games, averaging 20.4 points per game. In the playoffs, there were 21 games, averaging 19.4 points per game.