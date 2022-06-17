Lanús anticipates and announces the sale of José Manuel López to Palmeiras

This Thursday, even before Palmeiras confirmed the transfer, Lanús-ARG used their social networks and announced the sale of José Manuel López to Verdão. Without mentioning values, the Argentine club communicated the negotiation of 70% of the athlete’s rights. So far, the Brazilian team has not made the reinforcement official.

According to the calculation of THROW!the deal was worth around 10 million dollars (R$ 50.5 million at the current price) and was still overcoming some bureaucracy to be completed, including the form of payment and documents that were about to come out.

López, by the way, had already taken medical exams in São Paulo, in the last week and was approved, but returned to Argentina to work out the last details before coming definitively to Brazil. The player’s contract should be signed for five years, until 2027 and he should arrive in the country again this Friday.

Check out the statement published by Lanús:

“We inform you of the transfer of José Manuel López to Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, from Brazil; 30% of the player’s rights will remain in the possession of Club Atlético Lanús.

As a sportsman for the institution, López proved to be one of the great promises of Argentine football, transforming himself into a remarkable goalscorer.

We wish Flaco, one of the many talents in our base, the greatest of success in this new professional challenge. Thank you for being part of #OrgulloGranate”

In 59 games since his debut for Lanús, López has scored 22 goals (average of 0.37 per game), 15 of which were scored in 2021: 14 for the Argentine Championship and one for the Copa Sudamericana, divided into 40 duels, that is, mean of 0.375. In 2022, he has already scored seven goals in 19 matches, four for the Argentine Championship and three for the Argentine Cup, an average of 0.37 goals per match this season.