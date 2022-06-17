Leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania meet Volodmyr Zelensky in Ukraine – News









French President Emmanuel Macron, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited Ukraine and met with the country’s president, Volodmyr Zelenskythis Thursday (16).

Macron, Scholz and Draghi arrived together by train in Kiev last night. The Romanian president traveled separately and joined others in the Ukrainian capital today. Then they all left for the city of irpin.

Along the way, after about 20 kilometers of road, a familiar and chilling image awaited the four European leaders: the Irpin bridge, with its destroyed pillars.











In the early days of the war, hundreds of people fled advancing Russian forces with the help of improvised planks from the ruins of this bridge.

At the entrance to the Ukrainian city, buildings were charred and destroyed as far as the eye could see.

















“Let’s Rebuild Everything”























On this 113th day of war, the four European leaders began their visit accompanied by the Ukrainian Minister for Decentralization, Oleksiï Tchernychov, who spoke to them of his determination to rebuild Irpin as quickly as possible and to guarantee the return of the inhabitants to the city.

“It was here that the Ukrainians stopped the Russian army, which was advancing towards Kiev”, summarized Emmanuel Macron. “It bears the marks, the stigmata of barbarism, (…) the first traces of war crimes”, said the Frenchman.











The guide led them to a building, where he showed a video of Irpin of pre-war footage, then showed a series of photos of the interiors of crumbling buildings and described the horrors of the conflict.

“We will rebuild everything,” promised Italian Mario Draghi. “War crimes must be prosecuted,” Macron added.







Ukraine in the European Union





On the wall of a building, a drawing symbolizes Europe and next to it there is a phrase sprayed with graffiti in English and Ukrainian: “Make Europe, Not War”.

The French president seemed surprised by the message, which summarizes the purpose of the visit by the four leaders: to secure Ukraine in Europe, without waiting for the end of the conflict with Russia.

“It’s the right message,” Macron said in English. “It is very exciting to see this,” added the head of state, as the European Union is expected to decide next week whether to grant Ukraine official candidate status for entry into the bloc.











Starting this Friday (17), the European Commission is due to give its opinion, an important first sign before the European summit, scheduled for 23 and 24 June.

The European quartet’s guide then led them to a car with bullet-riddled doors. “They deliberately attacked the passengers, even though there were no men among them,” Minister Chernychov said, referring to hundreds of similar cases.







Encounter with Zelensky





At the end of the visit, they all boarded back to central Kiev, bound for the Mariinsky Palace, where Volodmyr Zelensky was waiting for them.

After shaking hands, the leaders disappeared for off-camera discussions, in which the issue of EU membership will be central.

The leaders of the three main European economies had already been received by the Ukrainian president the night before, in an atmosphere worthy of a mini diplomatic summit. Sitting around a table, they argued for nearly two hours, late into the night.

Olaf Scholz took advantage of the trip to talk to some German journalists. Under pressure for not delivering enough weapons to Kiev, the German chancellor said he was ready to support Ukraine, including arms, “as long as it takes”, according to the Bild newspaper.









