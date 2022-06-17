Lightyear movie features human trajectory of beloved space ranger

posted on 06/16/2022 06:00



(credit: Disney and Pixar/Disclosure)

In 1995, the public was delighted to enter the cinema to see for the first time an animation completely in three dimensions. Toy Story marked the history of the genre and the hearts of millions of people around the world with the narrative of the duo Woody and Buzz, a cowboy and a space patrolman. The comings and goings of the friendship of the two dolls lasted for four films, until 2019. However, this year, the story that made the boy Andy buy the Buzz Lightyear doll arrives in theaters bringing nuances of the character never seen by the public that already loves him.





“I have a relationship with Toy Story that started when I was a kid and ended up watching as a father of three”, says Marcos Mion, responsible for assuming, and with quality, the voice of the human Buzz. The actor, voice actor and presenter is honored to be chosen for a such an iconic role and understands the responsibility it brings. “It’s crazy to think that a young generation that is coming will be falling in love with a Buzz that has my voice”, he says.

However, he is keen to point out that this is a new story, and it is not about the puppet, but rather shows the space history that made the character a popular puppet in Andy’s world. “He wouldn’t speak Spanish, he wouldn’t be Dona Marocas. He IS a man living human dramas”, explains the Brazilian voice of the protagonist. “It’s part of the times we live in, humanizing. Vulnerability is a superpower. Great heroes are vulnerable and Buzz was never vulnerable, he was always the self-confident space ranger ready to do anything and save the day”, reflects Mion. “To show it with humanity, to present the character’s first fall from greatness, is very daring, modern and current”, he adds.

“The film reminds you why we fell in love with Buzz”, says Thiago Longo, director of the Brazilian dubbing of the feature. The professional has been passionate about the franchise since he was 7 years old. Toy Story and rewatched everything to bring out the best possible work in the new film. “I wanted people to go see the movie and find references to Toy Story“, he says. And there are some of them: from the cones of Toy Story 2 even the quotes to the lines of the protagonist, when popularized as a puppet.

The voice actor César Marchetti is one of the novelties that the feature brings with the charismatic cat Sox. He says that when he was able to tell the family, he saw his nephew and goddaughter in disbelief that they would have a relative in one of the franchises they liked the most in theaters. The two lived all Toy Story and now they want to go to the movies to hear a familiar voice. “It’s a responsibility to a generation that grew up with this character in Toy Story“, points out Marchetti.

“It’s one of those very unique moments where you want every second to last an hour. I was blessed to say to my kids, ‘You know Buzz? Daddy’s gonna do his voice!'” Mion recalls of the possibility of sharing. this achievement with the family. Lightyear, who had already reached infinity, will now try to go further.

Review // lightyear ****

a new second chance

»Ricardo Daehn

Ejecting is the watchword in today’s cinema, when it comes to space exploration and cinematographic franchise films: as well as in Top Gun: Maverick, unforeseen cycles and actions based on precise training of new characters, take the patrol protagonist “to infinity, and beyond”. In futuristic films, constant travel (under the effects of time dilation) and the search for a crystal to serve as a sidereal fuel are nothing new, but lightyear carries the weight of responsibility for having affected the fate of a crew numbered in the hundreds. And want to readjust a tremendous mistake.

Undoing certainties and weakened, the protagonist remains full of autonomy, but in the adventure (in which he lives within a film that affected the character Andy, seen in Toy Story), he learns to value socializing with space recruits and gives in to the power of technology, in a scenario where there is a lack of trust in autopilots, and still crowded by the threat of alien robots that intend to control the universe. Course changes take effect in Lightyear’s life; some simple ones like re-signifying the assembly of a classic sandwich and even the viewer is invited to naturally embrace the sexual diversity inserted in a Disney/Pixar animation.

Between breaking protocols and the perception of loneliness itself, lightyear, in addition to facing the evil of the enemy Zurg, brings many reconsiderations in life. Of his new beginnings, the most interesting brings the attachment with the robotic, mechanical-talking cat Sox, ready to steal every scene. If there’s a gap in the film, it’s that it doesn’t fill in the influences along with Andy (Toy Story).

network of intrigues

critique



credit: Imovison/Disclosure

A conspiracy seems to guide the progress of the feature film the suspicion — starring Gloria Pires. In a way, the maxim that aligns spell and sorcerer is valid. There are no parameters for the progression of the protagonist’s disease, affected by Alzheimer’s. A Civil Police officer, Lúcia has her self-confidence put to the test, adding to her physical integrity. Added to this is a case of gaslighting that cheapens the police commissioner. Lúcia, in a way, and with the support of the convincing interpretation of Glória Pires (winner as best actress at the Gramado Festival), embodies a pertinent portrait of female empowerment and sisterhood.

Infiltrated, in front of wiretaps, and in a network of greed, which includes figures such as journalist Yan (Bukassa Kabenguele), author of the book Geography of Violence, and criminal Beto (Daniel Bouzas), Lúcia undertakes a sovereignty. Her course, in the development of the losses that she computes, leaves her in a position to migrate from a former protector to a future protege (of a sexist corporation). The commitment of the careers of hierarchical superiors, given the impulses of the police officer, create good opportunities for the interpretations of Charles Fricks and Gustavo Machado. Debuting in feature films, director Pedro Peregrino consistently conducts a dismantled network of parallel crimes, which well justifies the unofficial function of Lúcia’s work. (Ricardo Daehn)

Aline — The voice of love

By Valerie Lemercier. Aline Dieu is practically the replacement of Céline Dion’s persona, in this film starring Lemercier (Little Nicholas’ vacation) and which pays an alternative tribute to the figure of the interpreter of My heart will go on.

a nice sprout

By Luiz Alberto Pereira

Marianna Alexandre plays Celly Campello, in this musical biopic that follows her growth, since her brother Tony’s projection; both from Taubaté.

Secret friend

By Maria Augusta Ramos

Examination of the Lava Jato operation that, placed in the spotlight, threatens the already unstable scenario of the Jair Bolsonaro government.