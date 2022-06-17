Lineup: Palmeiras will have changes against Atlético-GO | palm trees

Palmeiras finished on Wednesday morning the preparations for the duel with Atlético-GO, Thursday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

Coach Abel Ferreira led field work at the Football Academy and is preparing changes in the defense. Marcos Rocha, substituted against Coritiba with pain in his right thigh, did not go to the pitch this Wednesday.

Mayke is recovering from tendinitis, but was in the final stages of transition between the physical and technical part. That’s why Garcia, from the under-20s, is a candidate to start playing.

Gustavo Gómez, back after defending the Paraguayan national team, is also preparing to return to the starting lineup. As Luan is recovering from injury, shirt 13 disputes with Murilo the vacancy next to captain alviverde.

The probable alviverde lineup has: Weverton; Garcia (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu and Ron.

In addition to Marcos Rocha, Jorge underwent treatment after suffering a knee trauma at the end of the game against Coxa, and Raphael Veiga is still undergoing reconditioning due to the injury he suffered in his right thigh. They are out of the fray.

Undefeated for 11 rounds in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras has 22 points and defends the leadership of the championship against Atlético-GO. The crowd has already bought around 37,000 tickets for the duel, valid for the 12th round of the Brasileirão.

