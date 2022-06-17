Lotofácil, contest 2,548: a SC bet wins and alone takes more than R$ 3.2 million | lotteries

A bet by Canoinhas (SC) alone hit the 15 tens of Lotofácil contest 2548which was held on the night of this Wednesday (15) in São Paulo. She alone won a prize of R$ 3,234,731.10.

See the dozens drawn: 05 – 13 – 04 – 25 – 02 – 15 – 08 – 09 – 16 – 03 – 01 – 18 – 11 – 19 – 23.

14 hits – 562 winning bets, BRL 1,017.27

13 hits – 17,264 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits – 210,419 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits – 1,075,136 winning bets, BRL 5.00

For the draw this Friday (17) — there will be no draw this Thursday (16) as it is a holiday –, the prize will be R$ 1.5 million.

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.