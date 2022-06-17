lowers high cholesterol and fights diabetes

In recent years the consumption of soy milk has increased due to the increasing cases of lactose intolerance, for this reason the drink has become a substitute for cow’s milk.

The product does not lose anything to traditional milk because it has a very pleasant taste not to mention the health benefits.

How soy milk is produced

Unlike cow’s milk, soy milk or soy drink as it is also called, is extracted from a process of grinding soy beans that maintains their nutritional properties, such as proteins, most of the soluble carbohydrates, vitamins, fats unsaturated and mineral.

This food produces a number of benefits, in addition to containing fewer calories, which contributes to weight maintenance.

Soy milk benefits

Soy milk contains proteins that are essential elements for muscle cell maintenance.

It is an excellent source of minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, such as group B, which are important for the conservation of nerve cells and DNA.

The set of nutrients made up in milk reduces the risk of anemia, prevents tiredness, fatigue and bone wear.

Benefits of soy milk for brain activity

By providing phospholipids and omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin E, compounds active in the proper functioning of brain activity, they can stimulate the development of neurons.

This helps to reduce the onset of diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. In addition, the nutritional compounds in milk can alleviate stress loads.

Benefits of soy milk for the cardiovascular system

Drinking the drink combined with other healthy practices can reduce the chances of developing heart diseases. Much of this is due to potassium, a mineral related to blood pressure regulation. The food has good cholesterol-lowering effects in people with high cholesterol.

Other benefits of soy milk

It is too early to say all the benefits related to soy milk to human health, there is still much to be discovered, so there are several studies in development that will reveal a lot of news about this food.

However, it is known that consumption of soy milk, when enriched with calcium, can help reduce cases of osteoporosis. And that the drink is associated with diabetes control, in addition to being an aid in weight control, because it has few calories.