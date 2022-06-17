Lupi’s pro-RC attitude generates protests and “indignation” in groups of PDT deputies

Demonstrations by the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, in support of the candidacy of former mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT) for governor, had a bad repercussion among party politicians. In an atmosphere of vent, several deputies who participate in WhatsApp groups of the acronym came out in criticism against the posture, which they classified as “inappropriate” and “disrespectful”.

In an act of the PDT held this Wednesday, 15th, in Fortaleza, Lupi praised RC while presiding over the event’s table. In one of the moments, he even sang a song that said “the best mayor in Brazil will become governor”. The action was frowned upon by pedetistas, since the party has three other pre-candidates for the position.

Who started the protests against Lupi was the president of the Assembly, Evandro Leitão (PDT), who is also one of the names in the dispute for the nomination in the party. “I could not help but express my indignation at the ill-timed and disrespectful behavior of our party’s national president, Mr. Carlos Lupi, who comes to our Ceará and disrespects the democratic process of choosing our candidate for the Government”, he said.

The outburst ended up provoking a series of responses from state deputies, who took the opportunity both to show solidarity with their colleague and to demand a definition of who will be the party’s candidate. “It is because of these and other manifestations that this process was worn out and needs to be rethought, the way it goes only harms us”, says deputy Tin Gomes (PDT). “Candidate now!”, continues the deputy.

State deputy Osmar Baquit (PDT) also defended his colleague, classifying Lupi’s stance as “unacceptable”. “The moment was opportune to demonstrate our unity. What happened was regrettable,” he said, noting that Senator Cid Gomes (PDT) “will know how to act democratically” in the case.

Other deputies, such as Salmito Filho (PDT), Oriel Nunes Filho (PDT), Jehovah Mota (PDT), Sérgio Aguiar, Guilherme Landim (PDT) and Romeu Aldigueri (PDT) also spoke out against Lupi’s stance. “The moment is for construction (…) I am very concerned about the direction the process is taking because it is more dividing than adding. Unnecessary sharp edges and conflicts must be avoided”, said Aldigueri.

In addition to Roberto Cláudio and Evandro, Governor Izolda Cela and Federal Deputy Mauro Filho are also in the running as PDT pre-candidates for the Government of Ceará. The legend definitions are scheduled to occur, according to Ciro Gomes (PDT), until the end of the first half of July.

