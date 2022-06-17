Maisa should be announced soon as Globo’s new hire to run the show, says website

The web has been speculating for a long time, but now it is close to becoming official and actress and presenter Maisa Silva should really go to TV Globo. The star had already participated in some programs of the network for some time as a guest, which raised the suspicions of fans and the media in general. Maisa started her television career on SBT as a child and said goodbye to the station in October 2020.

Maisa Silva should soon be announced as Globo’s new hire to lead the return of the ‘Video Show’ next year, according to a publication by the website Contigo. The star’s contract will run for three years. For now, Maisa has no work planned to act in soap operas and productions of the house and should only have the role of presenter.

In May of this year, after participating in Serginho Groismann’s Altas Horas and in the Caldeirão presented by Marcos Mion, fans began to suspect that Maisa was about to be hired. At the time, columnist Flávio Rocco, from R7, published that it was just a matter of time before the young woman was hired by the Rio station. Maisa has a 17-year career on SBT and left Silvio Santos’ channel two years ago.

Also according to the website Contigo!, the presenter recorded ‘Domingão com Huck’ on Wednesday afternoon (15). Maisa and Patrícia Poeta were the guests of ‘Dança dos Famosos’ and evaluated the performances of Ana Furtado, Vitória Strada, Jéssica Ellen, Sérgio Menezes and Vitão.