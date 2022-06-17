Man is shot even after handing over belongings in Taquara robbery | Rio de Janeiro

Police are trying to identify the bandits who shot a man during a robbery in Taquara, West Zone of Rio, in the early hours of Thursday (16). According to witnesses, Adailton Gomes de Carvalho 42, owns a pizzeria in the region and was with his brother at the time of the crime.

The victim passed Largo da Capela when she was approached by the robbers and, even after handing over everything she had, she still ended up being shot by the criminalswho fled with cash, cell phone and documents.

“I was closed by a car with two men inside. The driver had a rifle and the passenger had a pistol. I got off the motorcycle, they asked me to call and when I went to deliver my wallet, he grabbed me by the back of the head, pulled me into the car and shot me”, recalls the victim.

Adailton was taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, where he was treated and subsequently released. Despite being injured, he is grateful for the fact that he is alive.

“[O tiro] grabbed my back, went in one side and came out the other. Thank God nothing happened, it didn’t affect anything. I am well. They only took material goods. Life goes on,” he declares.