Marcius Melhem speaks out after leaking messages exchanged with Dani Calabresa

Comedian accused of sexual harassment said, in a note sent to Jovem Pan, that he ‘delivered all the evidence that demonstrates the reality of the facts and remains confident that the truth will appear in due course’.

Disclosure / Globe

Marcius Melhem declared that the secrecy of justice in process harms him



The leak of messages that Marcius Melhem would have exchanged with Dani Pepperoni brought up the accusation of harassment that the comedian faces in court. Last Wednesday, the 15th, columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from the UOLannounced that the former director of the humor center at Globe presented in his defense messages that he exchanged with the artist, who accuses him of harassment and sexual harassment, on WhatsApp between 2016 and 2019. Melhem’s intention is to prove in court that there was a friendly atmosphere between them. In the messages released by the columnist, former co-workers talk about kisses at a party and even nudes. wanted by Young pan, Melhem’s publicist said in a statement that the comedian “sought justice, delivered all the evidence that demonstrates the reality of the facts and remains confident that the truth will come out in due course.” The process runs in legal secrecy and, for the artist, this does not favor him. Also because of this, he did not go into details about the leaked messages. “For him, everything would be open, clear and transparent. But as long as there is secrecy, it will be respected.” THE Young pan also contacted Calabresa’s advice, but has not yet received a response.

The artist’s accusations against Melhem gained national notoriety after a report published by the magazine Piauíin December 2020. The report, which heard 43 people, reports several situations in which Melhem would have forced physical contact and tried to forcefully kiss the “CAT BBB” comedian during a “Zorra” cast fraternization in 2017. UOLon the day after the party, Melhem and Calabresa would have exchanged the following messages (which have not been corrected or edited):

Melhem: Hey, Dani! Do you remember what we said yesterday? Lol this message proves that we exchanged messages the next day (little heart). I loved all the crazy stuff from yesterday’s party (emoji of a dancer and a ‘no under 18’ sign). What you don’t remember I’ll tell you (wink). Kisses, Marcius (which isn’t cold at all). Pepperoni: My God good morning lol (monkey emojis covering their eyes). I don’t remember what we “said”, just the 7 GINS I drank? And a few kisses (little monkey, heart, drops) Melhem: Hahah good morning. As I don’t drink, I remember a little more. Kisses and a few more things. I loved all the craziness of yesterday. Do you understand why I don’t stay at parties? I get drunk together. Send a kiss to Maira. Guys, I was planning a little party/videoke at home next Saturday, the 11th. Let’s go? (wink and kiss emojis) Pepperoni: I’m leaving Zorra (little monkey) ahahah. But I rock my friend Maira [Perazzo] in bubble wrap and send it to your house (wink)

What also caught the attention was an exchange of messages in which they talked about nudes. In Calabresa’s version, Melhem “snatched” her cell phone from her hand when he learned that there were nude photos of her on the device. According to the columnist UOL, the actress declared to the Justice that she was embarrassed by the “lewd” comments that the comedian made when seeing the images. In the exchange of messages, which took place in 2017, they commented on the matter: