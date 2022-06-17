Marilu Bueno, Globo actress, is hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU at 82

Veteran actress Marilu Bueno remains hospitalized in serious health condition

The actress Marilu Bueno, at 82 years old, is in a serious state of health, after surgery on the abdomen. The information was released on the night of this last Thursday, June 16, through the columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo.

The actress, who is an icon of humor and has acted in several soap operas between TV Globo and Record, is not in a good phase. Marilu Bueno has been hospitalized at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, since May 27. At the moment, after the complicated surgery, she is admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

According to the columnist, Marilu Bueno was already admitted to the same hospital in 2016, for other reasons. Miguel Couto hospital is known in the south of Rio de Janeiro for treating emergency cases. So far, it is not known the real reason for the surgery on the abdomen in a hurry and the reason for the complications.

Marilu Bueno was admitted to a UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. After being treated at the scene, she was transferred to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, according to exclusive information from the columnist. Alessandro Lo-Bianco, in “A Tarde é Sua”, by RedeTV!. The veteran actress would have been driven in the company of a friend, as she lives alone in an apartment in Copacabana.

+Without Luciano, Zezé Di Camargo makes an announcement about a new phase of his career and confirms: “I needed to tell you”

Ana Paula Araújo invades Bocardi newspaper with news of journalist’s death on Globo: “Mortal remains” Geraldo Luís exposes Sonia Abrão’s trip to the Record program and backstage: “I hope I can count on you” Simone, after being abandoned on stage by Simaria, can migrate to gospel; she has even recorded songs

CAREER OF DECADES

Marilu Bueno conquered the children as the aunt of the fairy Bela (Angelica) in the children’s series “Caça-Talentos” (1996-1997). With more than 60 years of career, the actress had prominent roles in plots such as “Guerra dos Sexos” (1983), “A Gata Comeu” (1985) and “Quatro por Quatro” (1994), on Globo.

+After years of hiding that he is gay, one of the biggest heartthrobs in Globo has had enough and assumes he has a husband

Marilu Bueno was in his last works at Globo in “Êta Mundo Bom!” (2016) giving life to Narcisa Ortiz, and “Salve-se Quem Puder” (2020), playing the character Dulce Sampaio. In cinema, she played a role as Xuxa’s aunt, the syndicate Zuleika, in “Lua de Cristal” (1990).