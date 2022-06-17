Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY is finally in the catalog

The Game of the Year Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man was announced as one of the options in the PS Plus Extra catalog, however, it was not possible to download the game on the service at its launch. Now, Sony has solved the problem, and subscribers are now able to download the title normally.

The plan was launched on June 13 here in Brazil, but apparently, adjustments are still being made to make all announced games ready for subscribers. In the case of Cabeça de Teia, the option “Download” already appears both in the PS Store of the consoles and in the web browser. Check out:

The GOTY edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man features a host of bonus content. The DLCs, The City That Never Sleeps, The Heist, Turf Wars and Silver Command are part of the package in PS Plus Extra and are offered as soon as the download starts.

Take-Two boss praises the new PS Plus

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, praised Sony’s approach to the PS Plus catalogue. According to him, it makes no sense to launch major works directly into services, as there is an economic impact on that. Find out more by clicking here!