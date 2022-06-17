Matias freaks out with Heloísa’s new pregnancy in Beyond the Illusion

Impunity basically sums up every aspect of a person’s life. Matthias (Antonio Calloni) in Beyond the Illusion. Criminal, liar and genuinely bad character, the judge is a rich conservative with a card who will not rest in peace until he turns the lives of everyone around him into a veritable generalized hell. In the next chapters of the six o’clock soap opera, Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) will discover a new pregnancy and will become the victim of new uncontrolled insults from Violeta’s brother (Malu Galli).

As previously exposed through a flashback in the plot, Matias is Olivia’s (Débora Ozório) biological father, but not because he had a romantic relationship with the activist’s mother, but because he sexually abused Heloísa and hid the action from all possible people.

Leonidas is about to discover the kinship between Heloísa and Olivia. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Heloísa continued with the pregnancy and gave birth to one of the most important characters in Além da Illusion, however, a desperate attitude by Alfredo (Lima Duarte) culminated in the painful withdrawal of Olivia from Heloísa’s arms, starting an intense journey in search of the whereabouts of the girl, who was very close the entire time.

Leônidas (Eriberto Leão) is almost discovering the whole truth, but he is looking for some more evidence to prove that Matias is Olivia’s biological father and that Heloísa was abused by her brother-in-law, who got away with all the atrocities he committed throughout his life. , including the fatal shooting of his own daughter, Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

Blood, guilt and all the other problems spread throughout the novel Além da Illusion pass directly or indirectly through the hands of Matias, without a doubt the most problematic character in the work. Will Heloísa be able to live her second pregnancy in peace?