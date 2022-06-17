Mayor Jair Franzner announces change of secretariat

Changes will occur in the Health, Social Assistance and Samae Departments

17 June 2022

The mayor of Jaraguá do Sul, Jair Franzner, announces changes in the secretariat. This was the first change made in Franzner’s administration, which began 75 days ago, with the resignation of Antídio Lunelli.

Franzner informed that the current Secretary of Health Alceu Moretti will leave the portfolio to take over the Autonomous Municipal Water and Sewage Service (Samae), as of July 1st. In her place at the Health Department, the current Administrative Director of Health Vanessa Schwirkowsky takes over. Vanessa is an effective servant and has already held the position of Controller-General of the Municipality.

Another change will take place at the Municipal Department of Social Assistance and Housing. The current secretary, André de Carvalho Ferreira, will leave office at the end of this month. In her place, the former councilor and former senator of the Republic, Niura Demarchi dos Santos, current director of Planning for the Municipality, will take over.

Mayor Jair Franzner thanked André de Carvalho and businessman Gustavo Roweder for their dedication, who will leave the public sector to manage personal businesses, both of whom contributed to the development of the Municipality and brought effective results to the municipal administration and the community.

