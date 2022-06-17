Mega-Sena accumulates and can pay R$ 60 million Saturday (18) – 06/15/2022 – Daily life

For the fourth time in a row, there was no winner of the Mega-Sena main prize, after the draw of the 2491 contest held by Caixa Econômica Federal on Wednesday night (15). The prize for those who got the six dozen right was R$50,349,405.00, but they accumulated and will be able to pay R$60 million in the next contest.

The numbers drawn at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, were: 22 – 29 – 38 – 43 – 48 – 53.

According to Caixa, 83 bets hit five dozen and will be entitled to R$ 53,600.57 each. And 6,198 completed the court and will receive R$ 1,025.41 each.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

The probability of success for those who make a six-number bet (worth R$ 4.50) on the Mega-Sena is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).