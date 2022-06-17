Mega-Sena draws R$ 60 million. Platform allows online betting

Mega-Sena’s 2492 contest will draw an accumulated prize of R$ 60 million next Saturday (18/6). Those who dream of the jackpot can do a little feat without leaving home. The Sorte Sorte website allows you to play games at official lottery houses through an online platform. The user can choose between 6 to 15 numbers from the 60 numbers available on the steering wheel, all quickly and digitally.

For those who want to increase their chances of winning, they can opt for pools, which range from single shares to 20 shares. It is the best value betting opportunity that fits in your pocket, in addition to boosting the odds, since the odds are created from statistical analysis.

Now if the bettor is the type that is always making a little game and likes to play with the same numbers, Teimosinha is the best strategy. In this option, the player chooses the tens and bets using the same numbers in more than one contest, without having to redo the guesses at each draw.

See how easy it is to bet on the Mega-Sena with Sorte Sorte

Create an account on the Lucky Lucky website. If the bettor already has it, just login.

Choose the game you want to bet on. At Sorte Sorte you can make your own game or choose one of the groups and increase your chances of winning.

After choosing the games, click finish and proceed to the confirmation page.

Define the payment method and accept the general conditions of use.

Follow the instructions for the chosen payment method.

Now just wait for the draw.

Sorte Sorte registers the bets in official lottery houses and notifies the player in case of success.

Quina de Sao Joao

The month of June is marked by the famous feast of São João. In honor of such an important date in the Brazilian calendar, the Quina de São João is held, which this year is worth R$ 200 million.

The contest will be drawn on Saturday (25/6) at 20 pm. Anyone who wants to take all that money home needs to hit the top five tens.