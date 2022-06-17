Mega-Sena draws R$ 60 million prize tomorrow; see how to bet

Whoever hits the six dozen of the Mega-Sena contest 2,492 should receive the prize of R$ 60 million. The numbers will be drawn tomorrow (18) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

In the last contest, no one hit the six dozen and, therefore, the prize accumulated. The winning dozens were 22-29-38-43-48-53.

For tomorrow, bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. It is necessary to register, be of legal age and indicate a credit card number.

All bets registered up to one hour before the draw are eligible to win in-game prizes.

How much does it cost to place a bet?

This varies depending on the amount of numbers bet. The minimum game costs R$ 4.50, giving the right to choose six tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the value goes up and stops at R$ 31.50. In the highest scenario, at the limit of 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet comes out for R$ 22,522.50.

What is the chance of winning?

The odds vary according to the amount of numbers bet. With the smallest bet (R$ 4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of spiking all tens and taking the top prize is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$ 31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet of BRL 22,500 and 15 tens has a one in 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

And the lottery pool, how does it work?

It is the Caixa-accredited lottery companies that organize these pools, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this value is stipulated at R$10. Each participant must enter with a minimum quota of R$5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool ranging from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.