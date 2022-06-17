Mendonça determines fixed rate of ICMS on fuels and demands information from Petrobras | Policy

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça determined this Friday (17) that the ICMS rates on fuels must be uniform throughout the national territory.

The decision sets measures that must be followed by the states and by Petrobras. The state-owned company will also have to provide information to the STF about the formation of fuel prices in recent months.

In an individual decision, Mendonça suspended the effectiveness of the agreement signed by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) in March this year.

The state finance secretaries had established a rate of R$ 1.006 per liter of S10 diesel (the most used in the country), higher than that practiced in most states. The agreement, however, authorized governments to practice lower values. See details in the video below:

The STF minister determined that the Confaz edit a new rule on the topic. Until then, the calculation of ICMS on fuels must take into account the average prices practiced in the last 60 months.

Mendonça responded to a government request after states and the Union failed to reach an agreement. The AGU questioned the Confaz agreement in an action in the STF and pointed out a conflict with the law, approved by Congress, which determines a single ICMS tax rate on gasoline, ethanol, diesel and other fuels.

Mendonça’s decision establishes that the ICMS rate on fuels must:

be uniform throughout the national territory;

be selective, to the greatest extent possible, depending on the essentiality of the product and extra-fiscal purposes, according to the product;

be specific;

consider a minimum interval of 12 months between the first fixation and the first readjustment, and of 6 months for subsequent readjustments;

observe the principle of nonagesimal anteriority (ie, a “grace period” of 90 days) when it implies a tax increase;

maintain or reduce the proportional weight of ICMS in the formation of the final price to the consumer, taking into account the estimates of evolution of the price of fuels;

observe the principle of tax transparency in order to provide, through normative and administrative measures, the clarification of consumers about the taxes levied on goods and services.

Mendonça ordered Petrobras to forward to the STF the documents and internal acts in which the guidelines for price formation in the last 60 months were discussed and established. The material will remain confidential.

The minister also asked the ANP and CADE to provide information regarding the measures adopted, within their legal competences, in relation to the pricing policy practiced and the company’s performance.

According to the minister, the state-owned company must follow the Constitution and the laws that govern its activity.

For the rapporteur, the company needs to reconcile: