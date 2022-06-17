Mercado Livre will make same-day delivery in 100 cities

In total, around 2,000 cities are ready to receive purchases from Mercado Livre in up to one day, with the company’s expansion in Brazil

Last Tuesday (14), Mercado Livre announced the expansion of the same-day delivery modality to 100 cities in Brazil. In total, about 2,000 cities are ready to receive purchases from the marketplace within one day, however the amount rises to 4,700 cities upon delivery within 2 days — the company has doubled the number of cities served.

With the objective of optimizing the efficiency and agility of its logistics operation, Mercado Livre invested R$ 17 billion. Recently, the company also announced the opening of four more distribution centers in São Paulo, thus increasing its daily capacity to more than 2 million packages.

“Our mission to democratize e-commerce goes directly through logistics and to offer faster delivery throughout Brazil. In the first quarter of 2022, around 54% of deliveries in the Full modality were carried out on the same day”, highlighted Gustavo Pompeo, director of Logistics operations at Mercado Livre.

Expansion of full deliveries

The investment made it possible to expand the infrastructure to 1029 kilometers in operations related to the logistics process (Fulfillment). Fast deliveries (full) already correspond to 20% of the ten Fulfillment operation centers in Mercado Livre.

According to Mercado Livre, the company has a fleet of vehicles made up of “51 electric cars, 3,000 trucks, 1,100 vans, 3 planes and 26 gas-powered trucks and more than 13,000 vehicles operating in the last mile”. The marketplace also has 3,000 branches throughout Brazil and at least 100 service centers.

Investment in Brazil

The BRL 17 billion investment being made by Mercado Livre throughout 2022 is part of the company’s expansion project in Brazil, which also includes the hiring of more than 4,000 professionals by the end of this year.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com