Meu Timo draws two pairs of tickets for a game between Corinthians and Gois; see how to participate

O My Helm prepared another special draw for you, Corinthians fan. This time, we are giving away two pairs of tickets for the game against Goiás, at Neo Química Arena.

The match takes place at 16:00 next Sunday and is valid for the Brazilian Championship. Tickets give access to the FielZone Cabin with free food and drink.

The draws take place on two platforms: on Instagram and not twitter. Follow the instructions below to compete for each one. The winner will be announced at 4:00 pm on Saturday in the stories of My Helm.

Instagram

In this social network, it is necessary to follow three steps. In addition to liking the official publication (attached below), you must also follow the My Helm and Camarote FielZone and, finally, tag a friend in the comments. It is allowed to comment more than once, but comments with fakes or famous profiles will not be validated.

twitter

At the twitter, you also need to follow three steps. In this network, in addition to liking the photo, following the My Helm on the social network and Camarote FielZone on Instagramit is necessary to RT the giveaway post – also present below.

🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨 Do you want to watch Corinthians x Goiás at the Neo Química Arena’s Camarote FielZone with a companion? How to participate:

-Follow him @MeuTimao

-Follow the FielZone Cabin on Instagram (https://t.co/3UQxFVuOQl)

– RT this tweet Result on the 18/06th at 16 pm. pic.twitter.com/6GUHIksftS — Meu Timão (@MeuTimao) June 15, 2022

